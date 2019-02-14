WoodenStreet eyes 15 stores by end of 2019

In 2016, WoodenStreet entered the retail market with its first brick-and-mortar experience store in Bangalore. Established in 2015 as an online platform for quality custom furniture, WoodenStreet expanded its reach by opening 2 stores in 2017 and 9 stores in 2018, totalling to 12 experience stores. What’s next? 15 new experience stores by the end of 2019.

Lokendra Ranawat, CEO, WoodenStreet expressed his aim to bring customization and quality a step closer to everyone’s home. “It’s not just about an online presence”, he elaborates, “but getting down there and interacting with our customers makes buying furniture a more personal experience, as it should be. We want people to not just visualize, but also feel the quality of furniture that we offer. We want them to see the limitless configurations, combinations and customization possibilities that they can actually get for themselves.”

2018 was a long but fruitful year for WoodenStreet. Mumbai and Jaipur stores have been established in the last quarters of 2017, and the overwhelming response from these two stores, combined with a financial push from US$ 1 million Series A funding from RVCF, hardened the resolve to expand into further cities. Hence came the first stores of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Noida, Gurgaon and Indore, with two more stores in Bangalore and Jaipur. This set up a large Omnichannel network, enabling greater penetration into the furniture market with a promise of quality and flexibility.

“Last year was challenging but fun.”, says Virendra Ranawat, COO of WoodenStreet.com, commenting on the rocking journey. “But this hasn’t stopped us. We want to ensure that 2019 sees the addition of 15 more stores to our ever-growing roster. Which means that by the end of this year, we’ll have 27 brick-and-mortar stores in total.”

WoodenStreet.com is a custom furniture store, with more than 30 delivery hubs and 12 experience stores spread across India, bringing quality solid wood furniture and the flexibility of customization closer to people and their dream of setting up a home flavoured to their tastes.