Product Innovation: Happilo launches organic gourmet seeds with a twist

Happilo has launched its ‘organic gourmet seeds’ at the Indian Food Forum 2019 at the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre. The new range was launched by Krish Iyer, President and CEO of Walmart India and Vikas Nahar, Managing Director, Happilo.

Happilo is a healthy gourmet snacking brand with a focus on berries, trail mixes, fusion nuts, seeds and dried fruits. With the spectacular launch of the organic seed range, Happilo has now eminently entered into the category of nutrition and wellness in the snacking business of gourmet seeds.

Happilo International – India’s leading health food company has been gratefully honored to be the nutritional food partner for the 2019 Indian Food Forum event.

Happilo will now make available it’s tempting and appetizing flavored nuts and seeds in portion price packs of Rs 30 and Rs 40. The brand is currently in process of growing into global markets this fiscal year. The products are focused for healthy snacking between meals, post work-out, energy gain and will also be available in leading vending machines, airport stores, pharmacies, airlines, railways, select bar lounges and 5-star hotel room menus.

The product innovations over the years and production volumes were made possible with the main manufacturing unit at Bangalore. The brand is available across all leading modern retail and general trade outlets.