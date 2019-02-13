Prabhkiran Singh, Director and Co-founder, Bewakoof.com

Prabhkiran Singh is the Director and Co-founder of Bewakoof.com – Bewakoof Brands Pvt Ltd, a leading online fashion brand which has carved a niche for itself in barely 6 years. He founded Bewakoof.com in 2012 along with Siddharth Munot.

Bewakoof.com is a vibrant apparel brand which caters to contemporary India and was set up by Prabhkiran at a young age of 23. He has been actively involved in growing the business since its inception.

Under his efficient leadership, Bewakoof.com has grown by leaps and bounds. The brand has been a merchandise partner for popular entities like Disney, Marvel, DC, Archie, Garfield, SpongeBob and movie merchandising with YRF, Red Chillies, Eros etc.

An alumni of IIT Bombay, he holds a Bachelors of Technology degree in Civil Engineering.