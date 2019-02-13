India’s January retail inflation more than halved to 2.05 pc

India’s annual rate of retail inflation more than halved to 2.05 percent in January from a high of 5.07 percent during the corresponding period last year, official data showed on Tuesday.

The downward trend in CPI, is due to food inflation which has further widened its negative trend.

Fruits, vegetables and eggs continued to witness deflationary trend during January this year, with their prices declining 4.18 percent, 13.32 percent and 2.44 percent, respectively, according to the data.

Industrial production jumped to 2.4 percent in December, 2018 from 0.5 percent in November, 2018 driven mainly by a sharp spike in manufacturing index which rose to 2.7 percent vs -0.4 percent month-on-month.