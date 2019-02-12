Swiggy moves beyond food delivery, opens Stores to deliver everyday needs

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy Tuesday said it has launched ‘Swiggy Stores’ moving beyond its core food delivery segment to provide access to consumers items across multiple categories.

The company will deliver from these stores “in categories such as fruits and vegetables, kiranas and supermarkets, florists, baby care, health and supplements among others,” Swiggy said in a statement.

With the launch of these stores, Swiggy wants to become the one-stop delivery app that enables access to every store in the city, it added.

“Today’s announcement takes Swiggy to categories beyond food, where we hope to deliver the same level of delightful experiences to consumers for their everyday needs,” Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy said.

It is the first milestone in Swiggy’s vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, he added.

Swiggy Stores will give its merchant-partners unmatched access to a combination of core assets to reach more existing and new customers, the statement said.

For the delivery partners this will give them access to an additional avenue for income, it added.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy currently connects consumers to over 60,000 restaurant partners across more than 80 cities.