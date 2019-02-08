Neha Kant, Co-founder, Clovia

Neha is a Delhi University (Miranda House) graduate and holds masters in management degree. After a decade of experience in corporate India, where she led business for some big names, she decided to start on her own to address the absence of peppy, spicy, sexy yet comfortable wear in the Indian innerwear market.

With Clovia, Neha wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market, and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes and colors. Her mantra – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring.

The objective is to occupy the most-favorite brand space in the minds of her consumer as the space presently awaits an occupier.