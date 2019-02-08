ITC Wills Lifestyle goes 100 pc natural, launches new identity and direction

ITC Wills Lifestyle, on a journey of evolution has made the tectonic shift to 100 percent natural, and will now simply be called ‘WLS’. WLS breaks ground as the first mainstream Indian apparel brand to embark on a journey of the unhurried art of going back to nature.

Building on the brand’s promise of purity, quality and craftsmanship, WLS will offer authentic and real apparel whose is 100 percent natural. From the fabric to the threads, buttons, and labels, every garment from WLS will consist of purely natural elements. All garments will be made of cotton, linen, silk or woolen materials, and will be fully biodegradable. This approach marks the brand’s stance in favour of timeless, high-quality and multi-seasonal apparel that is now gaining importance among consumers, in a world dominated by disposable garments, fast fashion and relentless consumerism.

The new brand logo, ‘Tattva’, represents the confluence of all the primary elements – earth, wind, fire, water and space. Inspired by the pristine world of nature, the logo can be interpreted to represent the progress of a bird, the stability of trees and mountains, the purity of 100 percent cotton, and the life-sustaining power of water.

The WLS design philosophy retains the minimal, understated and sophisticated characteristics that have inspired loyalists for over two decades, while moving in the direction of authentic, India-inspired styles and patterns. It is rooted in the appeal of clean and classic fashion, aimed at the modern, thoughtful consumer who is conscious of their impact on the environment and values the vibrant heritage and roots of India. Each collection will offer a variety of garments to select from for men and women looking for original, well-made apparel that tells the story of their Indian identities in a confident, yet in an understated manner.

Vikas Gupta, Divisional Chief Executive Officer, ITC LRBD, unveiled the new identity, saying, “Evolved consumers understand the consequences of their actions – on themselves, their communities and the planet. As global Indians demonstrate greater confidence and appreciation of the authenticity of Indian roots and heritage, they seek garments that reflect their identity. Our new direction is an amalgamation of these insights, inspired by all that is real and catering to consumers who value responsibility and originality. Our entire product cycle – from ideating and designing desirable garments, to sourcing and then manufacturing – has been reoriented to live up to our promise to consumers, that we are the only destination for crafted, all-natural and authentically designed stylish apparel that tells a unique story in the modern workplace.”

The brand has been working towards this new promise through various exclusive collections over the last few seasons such as the Fabrics of India platform, Elements Collection and the 130s Basket Weave Blazers. The first collection to be launched under the new brand direction is inspired by the diversity, craftsmanship and techniques of Gujarat, a region that is recognized for its remarkable aesthetic sensibility and focus on sustainable living. Every garment in the collection has been constructed using natural, timeless techniques and 100% natural and biodegradable materials. The new identity will be reflected in the brand’s retail presence over the first half of 2019.