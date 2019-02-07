Restaurant chains, malls bridge differences to explore revenue sharing at India Food Forum 2019

Restaurant chains and shopping malls will have to collaborate through revenue sharing to ensure that both survive in achieving their coveted objective, was the broad conclusion drawn at the end of the 12th India Food Forum that folded here Wednesday evening.

On the concluding day of the two-day India Food Forum, a cross section of owners of restaurant chains and mall developers sat together to address the concerns of most spaces in food and beverages section in several malls across the country, which have remained vacant. If the cost of real estate in malls for Food & Beverages are as high as 22-25 percent, then it is difficult for the chain to survive, restaurant chain owners said.

Anurag Katiar of deGustibus Hospitality, Priyank Sukhija of First Fiddle Restaurants, Rahul Singh of Beer Café, Riyaaz Amlani of Impresario Entertainment Hospitality from the restaurant chain and Nirzar Jain of Nexus Malls, P, Pankaj Renjhen of Virtuous Retail, Shibhuankaj Renjhen of Virtuous Retail, Shibu Philips of Lulu Mall and Yogeshwar Sharma of Citywalk from among the developers end participated in the discussion. Samir Kuckreja, founder and CEO, Tasanaya Hospitality and Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Anarock Retail moderated the discussion.

Unlike anchor tenants that attracted foot-falls at the malls, food has been the key attraction to get more foot-falls into the malls. A customer does not just walk into the restaurant at 9pm at night, he walks into the mall at 5 pm burn his calories and pocket and then walks into the restaurant that makes a strong case for the food and beverage chain to get benefits of the anchor tenant.

However, restaurant chains owners believed that the design of the restaurants were not conceived without considering the nitty gritty issues faced by restaurants.

From a taxation perspective too, the restaurant business does not get any input credit on GST paid adding to its costs, while the developer enjoys input credit.

“Absence of input credit for restaurant has seen the pay-back period in terms of return on investment has gone up to over 5 years. GST is now a passed through on everything from equipment, food and any cost involved,” said an owner of a restaurant chain.

But there was honorable exception too. Barbeque Nation has opened outlets back and beyond and food has been the hero to their success leading to cooperation from developers to offer them get the best deal. But on a broader front, Cafés and value dining are likely to score over casual and fine dining as the increasing choice of millennials.