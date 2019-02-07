IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 honour Indian foodservice giants

Innovative Indian foodservice and retail concepts are coming of age, and to honour these exciting and innovative foodservice formats and food retail professionals, IMAGES Group presented HUL Knorr presented IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 powered by LuLu Mall on the second day of India Food Forum 2019.

Here is the list of awardees:-

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: QSR India Origin – Haldiram’s

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Cafes & Juice Bars – The Chocolate Room

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Ice-cream & Dessert Parlours – Natural Ice Cream

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars – The Irish House

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Dine-in – Bercos

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Kiosk/ Express Format – Wow! Momo

Most Admired Food Service Outlet Launch of the Year – Dilli Streat, T3, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Food Court of the Year – My Square Select Citywalk; Inorbit Whitefield; Phoenix United Lucknow

IMAGES Most Effective Innovation in Food Service – Perpule

IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year in Foodservice – Belgian Waffle

IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in Multi Food-Court Operations – Quest

IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in F&B Quality & Safety – Jubilant Foodworks

IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in service in-rail – Raildhaba by Travel Foodservices

IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Professional of the Year – Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe