IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 honour Indian foodservice giants

Innovative Indian foodservice and retail concepts are coming of age, and to honour these exciting and innovative foodservice formats and food retail professionals, IMAGES Group presented HUL Knorr presented IMAGES Foodservice Awards 2019 powered by LuLu Mall on the second day of India Food Forum 2019.
Here is the list of awardees:-
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: QSR India Origin – Haldiram’s
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Cafes & Juice Bars – The Chocolate Room
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Ice-cream & Dessert Parlours – Natural Ice Cream
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Pubs & Bars – The Irish House
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Dine-in – Bercos
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Chain of the Year: Kiosk/ Express Format – Wow! Momo
Most Admired Food Service Outlet Launch of the Year – Dilli Streat, T3, New Delhi
IMAGES Most Admired Food Court of the Year – My Square Select Citywalk; Inorbit Whitefield; Phoenix United Lucknow
IMAGES Most Effective Innovation in Food Service – Perpule
IMAGES Most Admired Startup of the Year in Foodservice – Belgian Waffle
IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in Multi Food-Court Operations – Quest
IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in F&B Quality & Safety – Jubilant Foodworks
IMAGES AWARD for Excellence in service in-rail – Raildhaba by Travel Foodservices
IMAGES Most Admired Food Service Professional of the Year – Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Cafe