Liberty Lifestyle further strengthens its presence in the market through strategic partnerships and initiatives

After a successful launch of its fragrance line in the country, Liberty Lifestyle has been focusing on their marketing initiatives and has been actively participating in various events and exhibitions to sustain growth and awareness for the brand. As part of their latest initiative, the brand was able to showcase a strong footprint in the NCR Region. Perfume lovers rejoiced at The Economic Times India Leadership Council as Liberty Lifestyle Perfumes were liked by the attendees.

Liberty Lifestyle was a part of the event that saw the presence of the famous F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan, who was presented one of premium perfume OUDGold by Adesh Gupta, CEO Liberty Lifestyle. Further, the esteemed members of The Economic Times Leadership Council and the eminent personalities who attended the session were also presented the perfumes.

Crafted by a leading French perfume house, Fermenich, which has been instrumental in choosing each scent keeping in mind the Indian culture and the weather conditions.Inspired by its unconventional spirit to live free, the new line encapsulates the idea of breaking free from the shackles of the stereotypical thought process and inspiring people to adopt the Scent of Freedom. Ranging from opulent florals to off-beat ouds, a total of 12 perfumes- 6 for men and 6 for women and an aftershave for men was launched by the brand.

At the event, Adesh Kumar Gupta, said, “We are thrilled to be a giveaway partner with India’s most esteem publishing group to showcase our products in Delhi NCR. It is an important market for us and we hope that Liberty Lifestyle Perfumes are a raging success among the young millennial and Gen Z here. Being a part of such a prestigious platform has helped us further strengthen our footsteps in the region and we are also looking at expanding our product portfolio by the end of next year.”

The entire range that is priced between Rs 1699 to Rs 2499 has already hit select Liberty Stores across the country along with e-commerce websites like Nykaa, Purplle, Amazon, Flipkart and Infibeam and is also available at exclusive kioks at The Mall of India in Noida and DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi.