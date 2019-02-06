V-Mart reports 27 percent growth in topline, reaches 200-store milestone

V-Mart Retail, India’s leading value fashion retailer, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec,2018 whichwere approved by the Company and Board of Directors at its meeting held on 5th Feb, 2019.

The company posted robust numbers for the third quarter, recording 27 percent YoY growth in revenue from operations, 15 percent increase in EBITDA and same store sales growth (SSSG) of 11 percent. The quarterly revenue and EBITDA stood at Rs 4658 million and 733 million, respectively, up from Rs 3680 million and 640 million in the previous year. The strong topline growth was also mirrored in PAT, which at Rs 417 million, delivered 14 percent YoY growth.Festive season shopping –

comprising Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath – in the company’s main geographic markets was the primary growth driver for the quarter. In the 69-day duration from 6th Sep – 13th Nov spanning the three festivals, the company registered overall and like-to-like growth of 49 percent and 27 percent, respectively. This was achieved through revamped product assortment, supply chain, and marketing and sales strategies that the company executed effectively. The company has invested in ramping up its warehousing capacity and strengthening the talent pool at all levels.

Riding on the back of healthy numbers in Q3, V-Mart continued to strengthen its performance for the fiscal year. On a YTD basis, revenue stood at Rs 10,892 million for the nine months

ended 31st Dec, growing at 18 percent YoY, while EBITDA and PAT, at Rs 1127 and Rs 625 million, grew at 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Commenting on the company’s performance in Q3, Lalit Agarwal, CMD, said “There has been a great execution of fresh product ideas and customer connect which was amplified by strong festive demand in all our markets. V-Mart was well prepared and well-positioned to tap into this opportunity in all its key markets, delivering its value fashion promise with a wider and deeper assortment that resonated with the fashion aspirations of our customers. Launch of stores in Assam and Meghalaya further added the growth momentum for the company and the company witnessed its best ever Durga Puja sales during the quarter especially from the Bengal region. We thank all our valued customers for their trust and belief in V-Mart and look forward to their continued support.”

While driving a strong execution focus during the festive season, the company maintained its consistent pace of retail network expansion, reaching the 200-store milestone in December. V-Mart opened 10 new stores during thequarter, andon a YTD basis, has added 29 stores with more launches planned in the last quarter. While the company took 12 years to open its first 100 stores, the journey to the next 100 has taken less than 3 years. Looking ahead, the company is building a strong pipeline of locations for targeted store expansion in the next fiscal year.

For the upcoming Spring-Summer 2019 collection, the company shall be launching a new range of Indigo collection denims, camouflage, high fashion t-shirts, joggers, ladies tops, salwar suits, gowns, solid woven skirts for girls and kurti’s along with a new kids summer collection. The launch of summer collection and the special marriage range, with an emphasis on vibrant colors

and silhouettes willgive shoppers a wide choice of fabricsand form key customer-centric highlights of the next quarter.