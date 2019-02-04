Caratlane expands retail presence; opens 50th store

Caratlane, Tanishq partnership Omnichannel jeweller, has launched its largest store in Mumbai, taking their count of stores nationally to 50. The new store that is located on Link Road in Andheri (West) is designed to offer a distinctive jewellery buying experience for the relentless modern women.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Sacheti, Founder and CEO, Caratlane said, “We launched our first store in 2012, and since then we have been rapidly expanding to meet consumer needs and demand. The West has always been a key market for us and we are excited to launch our 50th store in the prime suburbs of Mumbai. We’ve designed a whole new experiential store for our customers that will help them discover jewellery that will complement their personalities. The store has a virtual try-on ‘magic mirror’ for those ‘just looking’ moments. The store is a testament to the brand’s commitment to make beautiful and affordable jewellery increasingly accessible.”

As a first, the store is also set to offer a uniquely uplifting browsing experience through a meticulously hand-painted artwork on the central wall depicting the two worlds of a woman. The outer intensive colours represent the society and family that is important to the woman of today, while the soft CaratLane colours depict the harmony within and how she blends the two to stay true to herself. As a part of celebrating the new opening, the store will have a special showcase of their most stylish collection ‘Weave’, with designs that are meticulously crafted with gorgeous interlaced golden thread and strokes of diamond.

“The launch of our 50th store is a very important occasion for us and as a special launch offer for our customers, the store is offering a flat 30 percent off on diamond jewellery for a limited period,” added Sagar V, Head- Retail Sales, Caratlane who was present at the launch.

For a brand that’s on a mission to democratise access to beautiful jewellery, the launch of their 50th store is another step forward in that direction.