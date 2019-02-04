Puma Shuffle makes its debut in India

Global sportswear brand Puma has launched Puma Shuffle, a street style weekend pop up space in Indiranagar, Bangalore on February 02, 2019.

With an aim to become the hub for growing sub-cultures in the city, Puma has introduced a brand new concept that emerges over weekends to provide a dedicated space for creative expression.

PUMA Shuffle is created on the notion of an alter ego where the identity of the place oscillates between a friendly neighbourhood bar, Watson’s and a high-energy creative space that celebrates live music and sub-cultural communities of the city over the weekend. The fluid pop up space by Puma comes to life on Friday and Saturday evenings with gigs by an eclectic selection of DJ’s, musicians, artists, designers and sneakerheads.

Speaking about the new concept, Abhishek Ganguly, MD, Puma India, says, “Bangalore has always been a hub for culture, but it’s time to re imagine the city’s cultural landscape with the rise of a new generation of youngsters who are using sneaker, street art, skateboard, hip hop battles, and basketball as a form of self expression. Puma Shuffle, is an innovative concept aimed at being the hotbed for such communities and sub cultures, giving them a dedicated space, impetus and empowerment they need. This new concept of shuffling between two spaces will also be a great visual, gastronomical and creative experience for our consumers all under one roof.”

Resonating the dual identity of the space, the aesthetics are all about fusing the two entities and creating a concept that allows a smooth transformation from one identity to the other. The interiors exude an old world, heritage charm with soaring arched windows and a barrel roof with an unfinished surface that gives the space raw yet regal feel. The quirky wall art and live animation breaks the earthy palette to give the space a distinct personality. The mezzanine floor displays live graffiti – a cat silhouette and Puma Shuffle artwork are brought to life by animated projections. Vibrant layered art with mixed styles of graffiti adorns the wall beside the staircase.

Created by artist Badaal, the edgy illustration also pays homage to two of Puma’s big sneaker names – Puma Suede and RS-X Toys. There are also 5 arched frames that house images of international Puma assets on the top floor. In keeping with Puma’s first sustainable store, located below, the idea was to retain elements from the existing space and reuse materials to construct the new venue.

Puma Shuffle provides both a great visual and gastronomical treat for the audience. Much like the vibe of the place, the menu curated for Puma Shuffle is new age, vibrant and refreshing. On offer is a medley of cuisines from different corners of the world, including a few local favourites, that makes one keep coming back for more. In keeping with the theme of the space, the bar is hooked up with a mechanical pulley system used to elevate the wrought iron lighting at the facade. Here, an array of fun cocktails are created by expert mixologists.