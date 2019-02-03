India Food Forum 2019: Charting the growth map for the food retail industry

With the onset of 2019, IMAGES Group welcomes and invites retailers/experts from the food industry for its first mega event of the year, India Food Forum. The 12th annual mega congregation of India Food Forum will be held at Hotel Renaissance, in Mumbai from February 5-6, 2019. India Food Forum has evolved over the last 11 years into India’s most robust and influential platform for the food industry. This year a powerful trifecta of Food & Grocery Forum, Food Service Forum and Food Retail Tech Forum (including the second edition of the Food Startups & Innovations Convention) – in short the entire spectrum of food consumption and enablers that are shaping the growth of the food retail industry – will converge on this one influential platform.

The Food Startup Convention & Awards will engage food entrepreneurs, enablers, investors and food start-up support organisations and professionals.

“For over a decade now, India Food Forum has gathered key decision makers from every component of the food supply chain – from producers, processors to distributors, marketers, service providers, restaurant and hospitality companies and retailers – to push for best practices in food and grocery retail and food service sectors in India. Every year, thousands of exhibitors, delegates and visitors from India and overseas collaborates to create new business opportunities for not just domestic food brands, but also scores of foreign food and FMCG businesses. At the upcoming forum, we will launch India’s first ‘Food Phygital Conclave’ engaging all the main players in the business with a view to bringing in very relevant Omnichannel aspect,” says Amitabh Taneja, Chief Convenor, India Food Forum.

INDIA FOOD FORUM 2019: THEME

Supported by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and leading industry bodies, trade associations, academic and research organisations and food industry majors, India Food Forum 2019 – through an innovative format of Conference, Exhibition and Awards – has a powerful and cutting-edge agenda that will set the tenor for two days of continuous knowledge sharing and exchange of ideas among industry stalwarts.

Th e theme of the Forum this year – Charting the Growth Map For Food Grocery, Food Service & Food Startups In This Fast, Tech-Savvy, Digitally Connected, Demanding Consumer-Driven Era – is aimed at accelerating the food retailing excellence by generating ideas, insights, innovation and opportunities for profitable growth.

India Food Forum 2019 as usual aims to bring together key decision makers from every part of the food supply chain, apart from the country’s finest talent in food research, creation, distribution and retailing under one roof. Power-packed with interactive and focused panel discussions, workshops, exhibition, master classes, product launch pads, awards and an array of other highlights, the activities at the forum this year will have a thoughtfully curated and designed five structured zones – Food & Grocery Forum India, India Food Service Forum, India Food Retail Tech, Food Start-ups Innovation Convention, and the Golden Spoon Awards for excellence in Food and Grocery, Food service and for demonstrating innovation in the Food Start-up category.

Participants who will be attending the two-day annual mega congregation of India’s food industry can aver there is no other place where they can talk directly with leading manufacturers and retailers, test drive products, ask about customisations, and speak with experts about their specific needs; all in one place at one time.

Apart from this, the other factors to be at Indian Food Forum are:

– India Food Forum is India’s only knowledge and intelligence platform for the food retail industry.

– A complete and enriching business environment for the entire industry under one roof.

– The Forum is an all-access platform focused on the creation of long term value for the brand/ business to from customers, markets and relationships.

– The ultimate networking hub to interact with top industry leaders and decision makers.

– The perfect eco-system to nurture new and emerging food retail businesses.

– The only show that looks at technology as an Omni-present aspect of food retail business.

– Experience live sessions, new ideas, demos and concepts at the food theatre.

– The best platform for the business/brand to be in the spotlight and get recognized and lauded for its achievements.

– It is also a platform to discover what’s new in the marketplace and see what your competition is doing.

– A platform to learn and adopt new and emerging technology.

– Last year, the Forum was attended by more than 10,000 visitors, 140 Exhibitors, 300 delegates, 600 international visitors, 100+ exhibitors and over 120 Speakers and 694 leading brands.

A bevy of international pavilions of various foreign trade bodies and countries, including USA, UK, UAE among others, will also be represented in strength this year as well.