Key trends shaping the Indian food service industry

2 Trend #2: Food tech will continue to ‘organise the unorganised’, driving increased focus on consumers, food innovation and efficiency

The entry of food tech start-ups has led to a massive transformation of the operations of the Indian food industry. Growing disposable income and busy lifestyle of the young and working population, coupled with increasing internet penetration and rising smartphone users, will continue to drive India’s food tech market trough 2021.

In 2015, the food-tech sector in India went through a period of turmoil when several start-ups had to shut down. This was followed by a period of consolidation and correction. The situation turned for the better in 2017 as food-tech companies fine-tuned their business models and improved their unit economics. This consolidation wave in the food-tech space saw as many as 24 mergers and acquisitions between 2015 and 2016. In 2017, two predominant models-restaurant marketplaces and cloud kitchens-evolved following the upheaval. The recovery was led by a reduction in delivery costs and increased penetration in existing markets.

Keeping the focus on consumers, smart curation and personalisation will rule the roost over the next 18 months. The success of a food delivery platform is a function of convenience, reliability and selection. However, as more and more restaurants come onto food delivery platforms, balancing choice with ease of using the app and placing an order can be a challenge.

While most food delivery platforms have carousels with collections of restaurants, in the coming years, customising this function will help in reducing the overall time taken by consumers to make a choice and place an order. Just like when you open up Netflix and get recommendations on movies, getting food recommendations based on past orders and preferences will increase ease of use.

Some of the food tech start-ups are also working with restaurants to improve and expand kitchens.