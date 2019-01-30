Vakrangee appoints Blue Dart veteran Anil Khanna as its new Managing Director and Group CEO

Vakrangee Limited (VL), has announced that it has appointed the Blue Dart veteran Anil Khanna as its new Managing Director & Group CEO effective January 25, 2019.

Prior to Vakrangee he was the Managing Director of Blue Dart Express Limited since 2007. Dinesh Nandwana, the Founder Promoter has been elevated to the role of Executive Chairman and remains fully committed and would continue to play an active role in the business strategy and operations.

Commenting on the same, Dinesh Nandwana, Founder Promoter & Executive Chairman said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Anil Khanna to the Vakrangee leadership team and family. With over four decades of proven business track record, Anil Khanna has the right combination of wealth of knowledge, leadership and business acumen to propel our company to new heights of growth and aspiration. We are confident that he will play a key role in the continued growth at Vakrangee.”

“We have been adding senior leadership team members over the last 12-18 months and we believe, we now have the right management team in place to take our company to the next orbit of growth and enhance our corporate governance standards while protecting our values and ethics at all times,” he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Anil Khanna, Managing Director & Group CEO of Vakrangee Ltd. said, “I am excited to join Vakrangee, a company that has built an overwhelming reputation for being the pioneer for the last mile reach presence through an asset-light franchisee-based business model in the country and delivering superior services to its clients. Despite the outstanding successes achieved thus far, I strongly believe that Vakrangee’s best years lie ahead. I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and tapping into my deep knowledge to continue to drive and accelerate Vakrangee growth. With growing business and a vibrant team, it will be my endeavor to steer Vakrangee to scale new heights. I am honored and glad at this opportunity to oversee and contribute to the growth of this company.”