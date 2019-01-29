Top 9 things to know about Starbucks Dewata coffee sanctuary

4 Hand-Carved Wooden Mural

As customers enter the café, their eyes are immediately drawn to the unique artwork filling the store. A 30-foot tall hand-carved wooden mural from Jepara features a depiction of the history of coffee in Indonesia, from the coffee growing regions of Java, Sulawesi, Bali, West Papua, Brastagi and North Sumatra, home to Starbucks Indonesia Farmer Support Center. Over the Reserve bar, customers eyes are drawn up to the bamboo installation inspired by the smoke, steam and vapor that create the familiar aroma of coffee. Both expansive pieces were created by Indonesian art agency, Atrovale, while two Jakarta-based artists, Janet Jane and Jamal M. Aziz, created pieces to highlight the store’s moments of discovery. Janet’s macramé art was inspired by the lush landscapes of Indonesian coffee farms, while Jamal’s two murals illustrate the first-ten-feet of the coffee bean’s journey at origin.