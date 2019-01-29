Grofers crosses Rs 300 cr sales in single month

Grofers, the low price online supermarket, announced the record revenue of Rs 310 crore in January 2019. With this, Grofers became the first online grocer to cross Rs 300 crore in monthly sales and also became the largest e-grocery company in the fast growing space. Aligned with its aim to drive the next wave of growth for e-commerce sector, the company has brought 2.5 lac new customers to its platform in January. The brand is eyeing a revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore for FY 2019.

On the back of the industry’s biggest grocery sale – Grand Orange Bag Days, Grofers recorded an average of 14 lakh visits per day on the app. During this period, a total of 1.81 crore items worth Rs 207.5 crore were sold. With an average ticket size of Rs 2,640 and 20 items per cart, Grofers recorded highest customer engagement in Delhi NCR followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Speaking on the success Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO, Grofers said, “We are excited to emerge as India’s favourite e-grocer. We have received a tremendous response in the Grofers Orange Bag Days sale and we will sustain the momentum going forward. We are geared to bringing better priced grocery products to 100 million customers and this is just the start.”

Customers received jaw dropping offers during Grofers Grand Orange Bag Days sale. Grocery and staples were the highest selling items followed by household items (detergents and dishwash bars) and personal care products. During this time period, Grofers recorded a 80 percent increase sales of Grofers branded products as well.