Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality opens 22nd outlet of Social

Restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani’s company Impresario Entertainment and Hospitality Pvt Ltd has come up with 22nd outlet of his restro-bar Social. The new outlet is located at Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

“Vasant Kunj Social is our sixth outpost in the capital (22nd Social in India), and it’s a straight up serving of a strange brew. It promises to create a space that fosters creativity, culture and change,” he said.

“With each new café, we try to push the boundaries of the brand and pay tribute to the community which we serve. Every Social is unique and is inspired by its surroundings. Vasant Kunj Social is built around the concept of wabi-sabi, a Japanese worldview that finds beauty in incompleteness and simplicity, and appreciates the ingenuity of nature and its designs,” he added.

Talking about the overall hospitality industry in India , he says it is very dynamic and is ever changing.

“Our consumers are well read, well travelled, and are exposed to a lot of other cultures from around the world. Naturally, the consumers’ needs and exceptions have also widened. We have to evolve with the needs of the consumer – what’s relevant today might not be tomorrow, so keeping up with the times is essential,” said Amlani.