Zoya, India’s homegrown luxury jewellery brand, opens new outlet at South Ex

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, has reopened its flagship store in Delhi, amidst a glittering celebration, graced by connoisseurs of design from Delhi’s high society.

Located in the iconic South Extension neighbourhood, the new boutique of India’s homegrown luxury brand spreads luxuriously over 4,600 sq.ft. Designed as a minimalist gallery of fine art, where each piece resonates with reflections of Zoya’s inspirations from its journey around the world, the boutique is home to Zoya’s rare masterpieces.

In keeping with the brand’s unwavering focus on fine design and impeccable craftsmanship, celebrated designer Gauri Khan was guest of honour for the evening and joined CEO of Titan’s Jewellery Division, CK Venkatraman, and guests, in raising a toast to the boutique’s many treasures.

A splendid, two-part, fashion showcase by Zoya in collaboration with ace couturier Monisha Jaising showcased her elegant designs and a spectacular array of Zoya’s collections. Embellished gowns and cocktail dresses were paired with Zoya’s dramatic ‘6299 Hollywood Blvd.’, a collection that draws design direction from the panache of three iconic Hollywood eras translating the undying glamour of film into an absolutely unique take on jewellery.

Fusion lehengas and sarees in pleasing pastels highlighted the mood for Whispers from the Valley, a collection that captures the poetic beauty of Kashmiri seasons and picturesque icons of the land, from the gentle shikara to falling chinar leaves.

Stark black and navy created dramatic flair for the presentation of ‘Musee Du Luxe’ – Museum of Luxury, a collection that looks towards the sublime architecture, rich culture and inherent joie de vivre of Paris, blending a modern style palette with vintage charisma while summery whites paired with Zoya’s Pezzo D’Arte,a versatile line of 37 pieces inspired by rich Italian history and style. As visionary as art, the collection uses geometry in design, to create an edgy fashion statement, imbued with a distinctly modern vibe.

The evening gave guests a chance to explore the purposefully planned navigation of the boutique and opportunities to appreciate each splendid piece. With three floors in Zoya’s signature tones of mushroom, champagne and orange, the store opens onto the ground floor presenting guests with its newer collections. A wide staircase or elevator leads to the basement unveiling a gallery of Zoya’s most iconic pieces. The first floor reveals the breadth of Zoya’s fine collections with an exclusive presentation of high value jewellery.

Zoya travels the world to seek varied inspirations for its fine collections in the culture and art of historic periods like Awadh, Rajputana or the Romanov era. Iconic destinations like Banaras, Kashmir, Italy, Paris, Greece and Spain, are Zoya’s muse as much as legends and myths such as those of Krsna. Guided by a personal jewellery specialist, an indulgent walk-through of the thoughtfully-designed boutique is a tryst with luxury quite unlike any other; an opportunity to be regaled with tales of lands far and near, as the inspiration behind every creation of Zoya is brought vividly to life.

The showcasing of jewellery with storytelling, visual merchandising, and varied lighting enhances the intricacy and beauty of each piece. Panels and partitions have been created by local artisans to tell the Zoya story, and clean, uncluttered lines and display units, showcase the treasures of this exclusive gallery of fine design.

Thoughtful touches to make the customer feel special are a hallmark of luxury, and the store is designed to ensure valued guest experience the highly personalised service Zoya is known for. Private viewing areas with sheer curtains add softness while allowing customers to peruse the collections at leisure and with discretion, or to converse intimately with Zoya’s master designers at call to help them customize their favourite pieces. Once seated for a private viewing, chosen pieces of Zoya are individually showcased with an expert designer in attendance to fulfil bespoke desires. All while personally-curated gourmet hors d’oeuvres and sparkling flutes of bubbly flow in abundant luxury.

CK Venkatraman, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company, says “Zoya is a home-grown luxury brand, with an Indian heart and an eye on the world. It holds a cherished spot in the Titan story. With the aesthetic value of unique design and refined craftsmanship becoming sought after benchmarks of selection, we see great potential in Zoya’s growth. Delhi has always been a very important market for all of Titan’s jewellery brands, and we are delighted to offer our customers this beautiful new space to explore Zoya’s splendid treasures.”

Added Gauri Khan, “Zoya’s products are very artistic. They are thoughtfully designed and meticulously crafted. This attention to detail and commitment to quality is similar to my own approach to design. I am happy to be here for the opening of Zoya’s new boutique in Delhi.”