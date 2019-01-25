Reliance Jewels unveils its flagship store in Rourkela, Odisha 

Reliance Jewels has launched its flagship showroom in Rourkela. Renowned Ollywood actress Jhilik Bhattacharjee inaugurated the showroom. Situated in the heart of Rourkela, Reliance Jewels store is conveniently located and geared to address the evolving needs of its patron.

The new showroom with its modern and functional design is equipped to delight the patron with its comfort, perfect accent lighting complemented with delightful customer service. It showcases exquisite traditional and contemporary collection in gold, diamond and solitaire jewellery. The new showroom with its distinct features, wide range of traditional and contemporary jewelry for every occasion, eye catching display is sure to offer a one of a kind shopping experience to patrons in Rourkela.

Available in standalone and shop-in-shop (SIS) formats, Reliance Jewels currently has a consolidated presence of 68 showrooms and 50 SIS across 58 cities in India.

Elaborating on the launch, Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, “It gives me immense pride to unveil the first Reliance Jewels’ showroom in Rourkela. Our new showroom is an ideal blend of a unique shopping experience and retail ambience. This showroom showcases a plethora of designs and will offer contemporary as well as traditional pieces along with an assurance of quality and purity.”