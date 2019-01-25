PVR Q3 net profit at Rs 55.38 crore

Multiplex chain operator PVR Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.38 crore for the third quarter ended December 2018.

According to a PTI report: The company had reported a net profit of Rs 29.16 crore for the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

PVR’s total income during the period stood at Rs 857.37 crore. It was Rs 560.46 crore in the year-ago period, PVR said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, the company said the results for the quarters were not comparable due to acquisition of Chennai-based chain SPI Cinemas.

PVR’s total expenses were Rs 768.11 crore during the quarter.

It has added 123 screens during the current financial year so far and now operates a network of 748 screens spread over 161 properties in 64 cities, according to the company.