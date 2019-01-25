Indya launches 16th store in New Delhi

High Street Essentials Pvt Ltd (HSE) has announced the launch of their sixth exclusive Indya outlet in New Delhi, India. The overwhelming love and support received by the brand in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Chandigarh and Pune has led to the arrival of the brand’s 16th store in Delhi.

Indya was born out of a thought to re-look fashion and design by considering the lifestyle and mindset of the modern Indian woman. Indya, as an ethno-fusion wear label, continuously reinvents traditional Indian wear to create fuss-free, easy to wear fashion with an edge.

The brand emphasizes on fusion wear while incorporating traditional ethnic embroidery, prints and motifs. Their contemporary designs are ingrained with fusion details as they focus on creating silhouettes that appeal to the present-day woman like tunics and tops with attached dupattas and capes, flattering high slit tunics, dhoti pants, chic ethnic jackets, beautifully tailored skirts, gorgeous flared pants and so on.

The brand aims to create affordable fusion-wear garments for the evolved Indian woman who is rooted in culture and yet modern in her outlook, hence it ensures to provide them with new combinations, patterns and variations, yet keeping intact the Indian design aesthetics.

The new outlet is spread over 540 sq.ft. allowing patrons to be able to look at an item of their choice and try it on at their ease

Tanvi Malik & Shivani Poddar, Co-founders of HSE commented on the launch of the store, “We are glad to launch our sixteenth store in the country. Delhi is a fashion hub and we have always received an enthusiastic response from the city. This is our sixth store in Delhi and we hope to receive continued support and belief in our quality throughout our consumer network.”

HSE first forayed in the offline retail space with a partnership of Future Group’s Central Mall. While a major chunk of the company’s revenue comes from its online channels, the offline sales from the 16 standalone stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and more than 70 shop-in-shops contribute to over 35 percent of the company’s revenue. HSE is planning to open 20-25 new Indya stores in the next 12 to 16 months, targeting metros, mini-metros and affluent Tier-1 Cities.

This financial year, FabAlley raised Rs 60 crore funding in a Series B round of funding from SAIF Partners. This is the third round of equity funding by HSE, which last raised its Series A funding from India Quotient in late 2016 and a round of debt from Trifecta Capital last year. The company plans to deploy the fresh round of funding towards increasing distribution, product expansion, brand-building efforts and strengthening the technology backbone. HSE turned profitable in FY18 with gross sales of Rs 80 crore and is on track to close FY19 at Rs 150 crore, while remaining EBITDA positive.