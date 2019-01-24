Gourmet Investments brings Ministry Of Crab to India

Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd brings Mumbai’s most awaited launch of the year with the unveiling of Ministry Of Crab’s first-ever outlet in India. The grand launch of Sri- Lanka’s beloved restaurant is scheduled to take place at Zaveri House, Khar, Mumbai.

Ministry Of Crab is the brainchild of celebrated chef and restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa in partnership with Sri Lankan cricket legends Mahela Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara. With its exemplary services and menu, Ministry Of Crab has safely secured its place for 3 consecutive years in the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

It was incepted in Sri Lanka on December 12, 2011 in the renovated 400-year-old Dutch Hospital, where it has successfully hosted the most renowned personalities from all walks of life. A haven for food lovers, Ministry Of Crab promises an unforgettable culinary experience with an array of intensely delicious recipes.

Replicating success from the past, Ministry Of Crab becomes the newest entrant in India’s restaurant market by joining hands with GIPL. GIPL has extended unwavering support to a veteran of several landmark restaurant launches in India with the likes of PizzaExpress, Typhoon Shelter, The Bandra Project, The Runway Project, The Market Project, and The Poona Project. Through such partnerships, GIPL is committed to expanding its portfolio in food and beverage industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramit Bharti Mittal, CEO of Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to bring Ministry Of Crab to India. It is our constant endeavor to open doors for such brands that resonate with our values and we feel there couldn’t be a better choice for us than Ministry Of Crab. We see immense potential in Indian market for Ministry Of crab and through our strategic partnership, we embark on a new journey to deliver the best-in-class dining culinary experience to our customers.”

Deepinder Batth, COO of Gourmet Investments Pvt. Ltd., says, “We envision transforming the gastronomic landscape of the country and with the launch of Ministry Of Crab, we feel we are moving towards that direction. MOC has received an exceptional response from food lovers in Sri-Lanka and Shanghai and we are excited to welcome the outlet in our country.”

On coming to India, Chef Dharshan Munidasa says, “We are looking forward to working with Indian chefs in the country. As our delectable recipes are curated to perfection, we are sure the restaurant is slated to be an ultimate dining destination. We are happy to have partnered with Gourmet Investments, as they have shared our value system and are committed to bringing the DNA of Ministry of Crab to give our guests an authentic experience.”