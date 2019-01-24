6 consumption trends that will change the future of Indian food industry

Food has always been an integral part of our culture and each region of the country has its unique cuisine deeply rooted to its traditions, lifestyles, religions, climates and agricultural conditions. However, as we are witnessing, each new generation is ushering socio-economic and cultural changes and this is now reflecting in their overall behaviour, including food habits. The shape, size and construct of food industry is thus changing. This evolution is further supported by continuous improvements in the food supply chain inclusive of product development, production, processing, distribution and marketing.

Indian consumers, comprising the largest Gen Y population in the world with a median age of 27 years, are more experimental by nature, more inclusive and inter-mingling with different cultures and social structures. At the same time, they suffer from time poverty but have enough money to spend, having started to earn at a much younger age and, hence, they are more inclined to spend on better and more aspirational things in life. The ‘New Indians’ want to live their life well and have a deep desire to impress/ influence peers and to be influenced by them, living in a highly connected social structure. These attitudinal and behavioral changes are reflected across all categories, specifically food, which has the largest share of the Indian consumer’s wallet.

Further, with the Indian economy expected to grow at almost 8 percent over the next decade, per capita income will also increase. Increasing wallet sizes will result in an increased ability to pay as well as the willingness to spend. As a result, the per capita food and beverage expenditure of Rs 18,200 in 2016 is expected to grow at 10-12 percent CAGR over the next decade. Subsequently, the total food and beverage consumption expenditure of Rs 24 lakh crore in 2016 is expected to grow at 12-14 percent CAGR over the same period.

The changes in Indian consumer and economy are explicit and so is the impact of these changes on the food market. For retailers as well as brands, this means a great deal. The aforementioned macroeconomic and attitudinal changes will drive the food consumption trends giving rise to significant business opportunities.

Wazir has identified six key consumption trends that will shape the future of Indian food market and present significant opportunities for new as well as existing businesses.