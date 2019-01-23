TBZ-The Original opens first store in Bengaluru

TBZ-The Original continues its march across India conquering hearts, minds, and souls with the addition of its first-ever store in Bengaluru. It is also the 41st TBZ-The Original store across 29 cities in India.

Raashi Zaveri, Director, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd., said, “Just as Bengaluru is a melting pot of cosmopolitan culture and interesting influences, TBZ-The Original new collections are inspired by our customers and cater to today’s modern day woman. We intend to provide the City’s fashionistas with the best design and in-store experience. As a part of our new product range, the designs will cater to every woman who wears jewellery to complete her look and not necessarily only for occasions.”

TBZ-The Original, Bengaluru offers a wide array of innovative, fantastic and attractive jewellery designs with an added attraction of custom-made products. The showroom showcases a vast range of contemporary and modern jewellery collection and a mix of gold, diamond and precious stones studded jewellery for discerning customers. It provides the same standardized shopping experience to customers as other company-owned stores.

TBZ’s enduring collection of aesthetically designed pieces epitomizes the spirit of femininity. Its trendy traditional, as well as contemporary classic collections, are trendsetters setting benchmarks of excellence. The exquisite gold and diamond jewellery collection comprise of a thoughtfully curated assortment starting with mesmerizing modern-day rings, beautiful bangles and Kangans, attention-grabbing necklaces with intricate work for every occasion; amongst other categories.

Fabulous jewellery designs at surprisingly affordable prices are a treat for early birds visiting the stores.