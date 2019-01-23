Puratos India launches innovation center in Bengaluru

Puratos India, the subsidiary of the Puratos group has launched its third innovation center in India at Bengaluru.

The Belgium-based global food ingredient company presently has two state-of-the-art innovation centers in India at Mumbai and New Delhi. The new innovation center in Bengaluru is designed to provide Puratos’ customers in South India with access to concept developments, developing industrial applications, expertise and training.

Ashish Seth, Area Director South Asia, Managing Director Puratos India said, “We are extremely delighted to unveil our third innovation centre in India at Bengaluru. With this new innovation center we wish to proactively respond to the demands of our customers in South India who recognize our technical expertise, innovative solutions and outstanding product quality. Given India’s growing love for bakery, patisserie and chocolate items we are extremely buoyant in developing products for the future, based on consumer preferences”.

Puratos innovation center has been developed to support their customers in bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors in creating the best finished goods. The center will focus on conducting customer engagement events, developing and showcasing new recipes, benchmarking products against competition and conducting trainings. The training and development at the center will cover every aspect of taste, freshness, texture, ingredient interaction, nutrition and food pairing. The new innovation center will also provide a dedicated space for presentations, seminars, workshops and product trials.

The facility will bring the company’s sales, marketing, technical and research teams together in a collaborative environment to closely connect with its customers. The center will showcase new product concepts, innovative applications, new product testing and even undertake sensory analyses. With a global team of over 500 technical advisors, Puratos innovation centers are committed to supporting customers on both a local and national level. This includes artisans and industrial manufacturers, quick service restaurants and large supermarkets among others.