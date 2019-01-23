Marico India announces the appointment of Koshy George as Chief Marketing Officer

Marico Limited has appointed Koshy George as Chief Marketing Officer, Marico India.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the brand marketing initiatives of the company. He will report to Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO and will be a part of Marico’s Executive Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Marico Limited said, “I am very happy to welcome back Koshy to the Marico family. He brings in a good mix of deep understanding of consumers and markets in categories similar to ours. I am confident that he will be a great fit to Marico’s empowering and collaborative work culture. He has a very exciting and challenging agenda in driving premiumisation of our portfolio over the next few years.”

Koshy George brings with him more than 17 years of sales and marketing experience across diverse categories such as personal care, home care, and foods. He started his career with Marico India in 2001 as a Management Trainee and was an Area Sales Manager before moving to Hindustan Unilever. His most recent role was Global Marketing Director – Skin Cleansing. During his tenure with Unilever, Koshy has worked across building and transforming various brands and categories.