ITC net profit rises 3.85 percent in Q3

FMCG major ITC Ltd on Wednesday reported a 3.85 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,209.07 crore for the third quarter ending on December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 3,090.20 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Driven mainly by FMCG, agri business and paperboards, paper and packaging, its gross revenue for the quarter soared to Rs 11,340.15 crore, up by 15.1 percent from Rs 9,852.74 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net sales for the quarter came in at Rs 11,431.26 crore against Rs 9,952.19 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Other income for the quarter rose to Rs 836.39 crore from Rs 642.36 crore in the year-ago quarter.