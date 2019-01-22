Timezone gets bigger at Phoenix Market City Kurla

Timezone is everyone’s favourite when it comes to virtual and arcade gaming. With unique gaming options for all age groups, there is a huge public demand at Phoenix Market city Kurla for more space, more games and more entertainment. Timezone realised the need of the hour and has come up with an additional brand-new store to complement the existing one. The new Timezone has a lot of games and rides that kids and families will experience for the first time in India.

The facility is spread over 14,000 sq.ft on the first level of the mall. With larger space, the excitement also doubles up as Timezone is offering innumerable never-seen-before rides, interactive arcade games, irresistible offers and prizes. With its new positioning #NextGenTimezone, this venue is all set to lure kids, teens, corporates and families with its latest offering.

Timezone promises wholesome entertainment with games that will ensure adrenaline shoot up. Their ‘Play more, win more’ allows every player to win points and collect tickets which enables them more play time and an opportunity to encash those tickets with gifts from the Prize Shop. The #NextGenTimezone follows their international standards of quality and safety norms and has lit signages and unique sky grid lighting to enhance the store layout.

Talking about the bigger Timezone, Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO Timezone Entertainment said, “We are grateful and thrilled with the love we have received from our patrons at Phoenix Market City, we have built this larger space with more games and an overall exciting ambience on public demand. We strongly believe in creating experiences and would continue to entertain and enthral all the fervent visitors.”

This family entertainment centre is loaded with varied concepts and games. Few of the new games/ rides include the following –

Bowling: Timezone has revamped bowling into a family activity and allows families and friends to compete among themselves. Timezone offers lightweight balls, kid-friendly bowling lanes, innovative score chart and attractive colour themes that makes the whole bowling game lot of fun. Great music and lounging space add to the whole experience making it a ‘must do’ while at Timezone.

Krazee Whirl: These dodging cars at Timezone have LED illumination at the base of the car and dual joystick to make customers spin and dash their way out. Unlike a normal bumper car, Timezone makes this bumping car- racing arena more joyous for all to steer, accelerate and compete while dashing their friends and family.

Virtual Rabbids: With special Oculus and attractive cabinet, Virtual Rabbit takes customers on an adventure ride where they get to experience the thrill, jerk and bump of an actual ride, though only virtually. It’s a ride they can’t afford to miss if they are an adventure junkie. To maintain the hygiene, Timezone provides sanitised eye mask to everyone before the virtual ride begins.

Willy Wonka Chocolate factory: Just as how much the fictional confection Willy Wonka was adored in the movie, Willy Wonka Chocolate factory at Timezone is loved by all. The adults queue up abroad ahead of the store opening to play this game and win innumerable prizes. The excitement in India is no less either.

Reball target shooting: This one is like paintball target shooting, wherein the players have to hit the bottle with spherical dye-filled gelatin capsules that break upon impact. Unlike paintball, one does not have to play with any competitor but has to hit the bottle to win prizes. It is an enjoyable experience and customers can win many tickets to redeem.

Interactive VR wall: Timezone is getting augmented wall climbing for the first time in India video of which had gone viral on all social media platforms. Players can play virtual ping pong or spark on the climbing wall alone, suited for people of all ages

Ping Pong: This is tad different. For once, customers don’t need to coerce their sibling or friend to be their opponent in the game as arcade Table Tennis can be played alone. As the game session starts, lightweight balls are thrown in the direction of the player which he must hit back using small rackets and thus win tickets as a reward.