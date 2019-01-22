Rupa celebrates 50th anniversary

Rupa & Co. Ltd. celebrated its 50th year at a grand event on January 10 2019 at Sahara Star, a premier hotel in Mumbai. With over 800 business partners from all over the country gracing this special occasion, the event was grand in size as also the energy and spirit of the entire family of Rupa and its business partners.

The evening started with the Chairman’s (P.R. Agarwala) warm welcome address to the big family of dealers. Ganesh vandana and lamp lighting by all the directors, followed.

Maniesh Paul who was the MC for the evening bought the house down with his spontaneous jokes and personal interaction with Rupa dealers. Yogesh Chabria gave a short motivational speech to pep up the dealers. Harish Moyal and his band set the stage on fire with Bollywood hits and the crowd grooved to his tunes.

Then entered Ranveer Singh, the superstar and Rupa’s brand ambassador. His energy was so contagious that the entire crowd was on their feet. He mimicked few Bollywood stars and also did impromptu dance on some of his hit numbers. The icing on the cake was the 800 selfies he himself clicked with each dealer and associate.

He also shared his mantra for success with the Rupa team – Hard Work, Hard Work and more Hard Work.