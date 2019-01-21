Travel Food Services introduces the futuristic robot – Mitri

Travel Food Services (TFS), India’s leading Travel Food and Retail Company, unveils the latest in technology – Mitri, the Robot, to make the experience of travellers interactive and fun.

Mitri will be engaging with customers at TFS’s Dilli Streat outlet at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, and is the first ever airport installation in the F&B segment.

Visitors to the Dilli Streat outlet will be met and greeted by Mitri, who will facilitate activities and engage with them by providing menu detail. It would also be offering food recommendations. Mitri is a testament to Travel Food Service’s commitment of enhancing the travel experience in India, and presents a true example of how technology like Artificial Intelligence can help improve customer satisfaction, and drive productivity and sales.

Commenting on the latest technology, Gaurav Dewan, COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services said, “We are always on the lookout for latest innovative technologies that can enhance the experience and satisfaction of our customers. We are extremely excited to present Mitri at our Dilli Streat outlet at the Delhi Airport. With Mitri being such an innovative and futuristic concept, and given her success, we are hopeful to bringing her to more outlets across India.”