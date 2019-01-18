BAMA launch event held in Bengaluru

Bangalore Apparel Manufacturers Association (BAMA) launch event was held in Bengaluru. This is an alliance of top 53 leading fashion apparel manufacturers based out of Bengaluru.

Special invitee to event were Manu Chatlani (SOCH group), Gopinath (Director MSME), team from NIFT Bengaluru, representative of apparel associations and prominent fabric suppliers.

The alliance objective is to promote collaboration with fashion apparel industry and create forums, connections which can help next level of growth for group members. The membership is by invitation only based on some specific criteria. Together this group represents GMV of more than Rs 2,000 crore, generating direct and indirect employment for more than 15,000 people and trade spanning all over India.

Plan is to affiliate with relevant trade bodies, government entities, big retail corporates and secondary members all over India. Many industry veterans who could not join, congratulated the alliance and expressed that it was a positive and long awaited move.

Going forward BAMA has planned a series of events which members can participate and benefit from, some of them being Sourcing Fair, Educational and Training Seminars, Campus and Group Placements, Fashion Trade Fair, Grievances Redressal Mechanism, International Trade Fair Trips etc.