Walmart expands its grocery delivery service providers

Walmart has announced the addition of four delivery companies to its team to help expand the retailer’s popular online grocery delivery option. Point Pickup, Skipcart, AxleHire and Roadie will help power Walmart’s online grocery deliveries in metro areas across four states with further expansion planned in the coming weeks. Today, Walmart Grocery Delivery is available in more than 800 stores with another 800 being adding this year.

“Customers love our grocery delivery service. As they are busy managing jobs, soccer practice, dance lessons and social schedules we are on a mission to do more than keep a little extra money in their pockets,” said Tom Ward, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations, Walmart U.S. “With the help of these new delivery partners, we’re making grocery shopping even easier by bringing the everyday low prices of Walmart right to the front door of customers.”

With the help of Walmart’s personal shoppers and the delivery networks of these four companies, along with other key partners, thousands of customers will be able to shop for and have fresh groceries delivered to their doorsteps. Personal shoppers must complete a three-week training program learning how to select the freshest produce and the best cuts of meat for online grocery customers.

Walmart grocery delivery brings customers the convenience of shopping when and where they want for quality, fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items, along with pantry staples, consumables and seasonal general merchandise. To use delivery, customers place their orders online at Walmart.com/grocery or on the existing Walmart grocery app, switch to the delivery tab, and select a delivery window at checkout. After orders have been picked by Walmart’s personal shoppers, a member of the delivery partner’s team retrieves the order from a Walmart store and delivers it right to the customer during their specified delivery window.

Groceries can be delivered to customers as soon as the same day. Walmart’s online grocery delivery carries a simple fee structure and a US$ 30 minimum order – no subscription, no price markups. Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a US$ 50 minimum order. Walmart currently offers grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas. The retailer will make grocery deliveries to more than 300 metro areas by the end of this year.

The retailer also offers an online grocery pickup service that allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up in stores without ever getting out of their cars. The service, which has become a customer favorite and touted as a ‘Grocery Hero’ for moms on the go and time-strapped families, is now available in 2,100 stores with 1,000 more to be added this year.