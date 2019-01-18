Teamonk Global eyes Rs 150 crore GMV in next 4 years

Homegrown specialty tea brand Teamonk Global was founded by Ashok Mittal and Amit Dutta in 2016 to cater to the burgeoning demand of speciality teas in India.

The brand sources tea leaves mostly from the high-grown areas of Darjeeling and Nilgiris. It identifies and plucks the most delicate and tender ‘two leaves and a bud’ from select tea bushes in a specified area, and that is what distinguishes the taste of its ta from other players in the same category.

Elaborating further, Ashok Mittal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Teamonk Global shares the idea behind introducing the brand, its marketing strategies and future plans.

What was the idea behind introducing the brand Teamonk Global and how has been the journey so far?

The key idea behind launch of Teamonk was to cater to the large/ growing population of tea lovers, who are looking for unconventional tea which is healthier and different in taste as compared to traditional tea consumed in India. Most of them have been exposed to specialty teas through travel overseas, particularly west and far eastern countries which are fast converting to healthier green, oolong and white teas.

Elaborate on the products offered by Teamonk Global.

Teamonk is offering a range of pure and natural green, oolong, white and black teas, with natural ingredients [green teas only] to enhance the taste and after taste experience. All these are consumed without milk and sugar and are very rich in antioxidants and theanine that builds immunity and also relaxes the body and mind.

What steps are you taking to combat the competition?

We are sticking to our core values of pure and natural, healthy teas, world class customer service and delighting the tea lovers through innovative range of products. This is leading to high repeat purchase rates, consumer loyalty and strong brand image. We never compromise with quality at any cost.

What steps are you taking to enhance the customer experience?

Customer experience is enhanced through continuous introduction of innovative, exotic tasting teas which are healthy and offer unique taste and after taste experience.

Share with us the marketing strategy of the brand.

Being primarily an online selling brand, we use social and digital media to reach our consumers and customers with interactive communication and regular update on new product launches as well as all the events.

Throw some light on the retail mapping of the brand. Any plans to introduce own retail stores?

As mentioned, our primary focus is online selling as that ensures freshness and fast delivery. However, we are also targeting institutions like hotels, airlines, resorts and cafes etc to reach our consumers. Furthermore, we are actively engaged in driving corporate gifting through variety of attractive packaging at different price ranges and catering to different segments within corporate gifting.

We are expanding selectively in the modern retails stores, shop-in-shops (with own kiosks to distribute free sample of our teas to the potential customers) so that our regular consumers can have the comfort of buying on the spot and new consumers can experience the taste before buying.

What are your future/ expansion plans? Which are the areas that you are targeting?

Apart from covering majority of online portals in India and international markets, including our own teamonkglobal.com, we shall continue to explore all options of building our presence in premium outlets which are visited by potential consumers.

What are your revenue targets for the current fiscal?

We are growing significantly and expect to deliver Rs 150 crore GMV in next 4 years.

Any plans to raise the funds?

Yes we have been supported by Angel investors from India and overseas. We shall be raising series A investment in due course.