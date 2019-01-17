Burger Singh to launch 10 drive thru outlets by 2022

Burger Singh, the chain of Indianised burgers, has announced its plans to invest substantially in the burgeoning concept of drive thrus, and launch 10 drive thru outlets within the next three years. Overall, the company aims to open 100 outlets in the country by 2022.

Speaking on the launch, Kabir Jeet Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Burger Singh said, “Consumer experiences are evolving, and the demand for swift and efficient food outlets has been validated by the popularity of drive thrus. By 2022, over 10 percent of our outlets in the country will be drive-thru outlets.”

Located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram, the first Burger Singh drive thru offers swift Indianised burger feasts to the busy and rushed of the city.

Burger Singh is the largest chain of homegrown Indian flavour burgers in the QSR category in India, with a strong presence in West & North India with 25 outlets in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Dehradun, Nagpur and Pune. The brand has also ventured in the UK with two outlets in London and has emerged as the most popular brand of Indian burgers in the state.

Known for Indianizing a typical western flavour, Burger Singh specialities include the vegetarian Keema Pao, the Pao Bhaji Burger, the Malabar Express Chicken Burger & Channa Burger for the vegetarians, the Jaatputt Chicken Burger, the Amritsari Murgh Makhani Burger, the Udta Punjab Burger, the Bunty Pappeh Da Aloo Burger and the United States of Punjab Burgers in both vegetarian & non-vegetarian options, amongst others.

The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana