AIPL Joy Street: Exceptional blend of retail, F&B and entertainment

AIPL Joy Street, coming up in Sector 66, Gurgaon is an urban center comprising of high street retail, office spaces and serviced residences. It stands to offer shopping and dining experience in abundance, with an electrifying entertainment zone perfectly complementing a joyful destination.

The brainchild of Advance India Projects Limited (AIPL) AIPL Joy Street brings an exceptional blend of retail, F&B, entertainment, and serviced apartments in Gurgaon, in a single location.

AIPL is one of India’s foremost leading development companies, offering a wide range of residential, commercial and retail properties in selected locations across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. For over three decades, AIPL has grown dramatically and continuously been offering new heights of quality developments, via innovation and excellence. The company has succeeded in developing, managing and pioneering commercial spaces by over 70 multi-national companies and Indian corporate housed in 35 of their commercial projects in Delhi, NCR.

Gurgaon – dubbed The Millennium City – is among the places in NCR that is witnessing constant infrastructural development. Moreover, with Gurgaon being home to a number of MNCs and several IT Parks, it attracts individuals from all over the world, and not just India. With such diverse population, there are also expectations of world class amenities when it comes to living and entertainment. The meticulously planned Joy Street looks forward to providing consumers just that.

AIPL Joy Street: A Unique Experience

AIPL Joy Street not only boasts of retail shops, offices and service apartments in Gurgaon; the whole project has been planned to provide a unique experience to all the stakeholders with pedestrian friendly pathways, convenient underground parking, glittering frontages, open landscaped areas and sidewalk cafes and restaurants.

Spread over 4 acres, AIPL Joy Streetwill be the quintessential city center where shopping, entertainment, leisure, and business mix seamlessly. This integrated development has been designed as a 360 degree lifestyle hub for the vibrant and dynamic community. Pedestrian-friendly pathways, convenient underground parking, glittering frontages, open landscaped areas and buzzy sidewalk cafes and restaurants are some of the unique features of the project.

The center enjoys 450 ft. grand frontage from the main road and most shops are highly visible from 60 mts and 24 mts. wide sector roads while other shops are facing the extra wide walking corridors.

Located in the most thriving micro-market of Gurugram, AIPL Joy Street offers unmatched accessibility to all the focal points of the city through the Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and NH-8. Built on a corner plot to (accessible from roads on three sides) – it is poised to become a magnetic destination for visitors from near and far.

The total retail area of the project is approximately 3, 00,000 sq. ft. comprising of double height boulevards’ themed shops on the ground and first floor.Given its distinct features AIPL Joy Street has put together a mix of brands ideal for the catchment full of millennials.

Key Features

The project will be ready to open its doors to the public in the 2nd Quarter 2019. It’s key features include:

– First multiplex for the catchment of Golf Course Extension by INOX with 6 Screens and approx. 1200 seats

– A premium supermarket by Spencer’s

– A large experience center by Fabindia housing best of clothing, wellness, home and Fab Café

– 30,000 sq. ft. food court by Food Quest

– 9 restaurants with exclusive terrace seating

– Brand such as Archies, Chai Point, New U, Optic World, Kriti Creations, Super 99 & Crocs to name a few

– A large Fitness Center

– An FEC format

– A large Looks salon

– Vanilla brand mix of categories such as fashion, accessories, sporting goods, electronics, big toys’ stores, cosmetics, cafes, bakery, Travel shops, pharmacy, home improvements & travel gear to name a few.

Future Plans

After carefully studying the pulse of Gurugram, AIPL has further lined up 3 more projects. These are at different stages of construction or development and showcase entirely different offerings:

– AIPL Joy Square, Sector 63A Gurugram

– AIPL Joy Central, Sector 65 Gurugram

– AIPL Joy Gallery, Sector 65 Gurugram

The USPs of these projects will be unveiled soon by the company.

AIPL Joy City Jalandhar and AIPL Joy Street Nagpur too are ready to be launched and add splendor to the Joy Series of AIPL!

“The success of any retail project primarily depends on planning, execution and regular maintenance. Any lapse in either may lead to customer dissatisfaction and lesser footfalls. We at AIPL feel the time is ripe for retail projects to innovatively position their centers and create an atmosphere where apart from shopping; people can spend their leisure time. A Lush green landscaping with seating facilities, abundant food options and distinctive retail formats is the success mantra of a retail development,” says Preeti Khera, Head Leasing – Office & Retail, AIPL Advance India Projects Ltd.