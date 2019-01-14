Sanjiv Puri

Chief Operating Officer

ITC Limited

Sanjiv Puri was redesignated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ITC Limited and carries full responsibility for the day-to-day functioning of the company. He was appointed on the Board of ITC on December 6, 2015 as an Additional Executive Director. Before taking over as the COO, he was responsible for overseeing the FMCG, Paperboards, Paper and Packaging and Agri Businesses of ITC.

Prior to his appointment on the Board of ITC, Puri was President, FMCG Businesses – Cigarettes, Foods. Personal Care, Education and Stationery Products, Matches and Agarbattis since December 2014. He has handled a wide range of responsibilities including business leadership positions as well as in manufacturing, operations and information and digital technology. Puri became Divisional Chief Executive of the India Tobacco Division in 2009, with additional charge of the company’s trade marketing and distribution function.

He has led ITC lnfotech India Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC, as its Managing Director from May 2006 to August 2009. He was also on the Board of ITC Infotech’s wholly owned subsidiaries in the UK and USA. Puri served between 2001 and 2006 as the Managing Director of Surya Nepal Pvt. Limited, a joint venture subsidiary company of ITC in Nepal. He was a member of the Board of Governors of Media Research Users Council. He has also served as the Chairman of the Agro & Food Processing Taskforce of CII Eastern Region and as a member of the CII Eastern Regional Council.

Presently, he is on the Board of some of the subsidiary companies of ITC.

Puri is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and joined ITC in 1986.