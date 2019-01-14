Amazon.in announces Amazon Great Indian Sale from January 20-23

Amazon is back with ‘Amazon Great Indian Sale’ from January 20 to 23, 2019. Prime members will get 12 hours exclusive early access starting 12 noon on January 19, 2019. With great deals on popular brands, fast delivery and easy returns, customers can shop from over 170 million products across hundreds of categories on Amazon.in.

“As the most trusted and visited e-commerce destination, we are geared up to serve our customers with blockbuster deals from lakhs of sellers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will have great deals across a wide range of products including smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, large appliances, daily essentials and more. With no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards and Bajaj Finserv Cards, fast delivery and installation of appliances, exchange of mobile phones and large appliances, instant bank discounts and lots more, customers can look forward to an exciting sale on Amazon.in,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can save more by getting extra 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards and EMI. Customers can shop for more than 10 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card and select debit and credit Cards.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Sale can look forward to big savings on some of the biggest brands such as Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, Samsung, 10.or, Puma, Red Tape, Bata, MotherCare, Vero Moda, Fastrack, Joyalukkas, Timex, Skybags, Arrow, LG, Voltas, BPL, HP, Canon, Hot Wheels, Pampers, Surf Excel, Lakme, Philips, Prestige, Usha, Bombay Dyeing and more. Special offers will be available on Amazon Brands – Amazonbasics, Solimo, Symbol, Myx, Vedaka, Presto among others. Customers can also get up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

Customers can avail special offers on a range of unique, authentic handloom and handicraft products from across the country such as Ikat, Banarasi, Tant sarees and leather shoes from Agra during the sale. Customers will also get to explore a range of products like office stationary and grocery items showcased by women entrepreneurs under Amazon Saheli.