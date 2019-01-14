AKS Clothings crosses Rs 100 crore revenue mark

AKS Clothings, online apparel brand of Yuvdhi Apparels Pvt. Ltd. started in 2014 by an enthusiastic and energetic fashionprenuer Nidhi Yadav, has crossed Rs 100 cr revenue mark in the Q3 of fiscal year 2018-19.

Started with a seed capital of Rs 3.5 lakh, this is a remarkable milestone to be achieved by a bootstrapped startup in such a short time-span. Dealing majorly in ethnic and contemporary wear, the brand offers a plethora of original and comfortable styles in different patterns and weaves.

In a very short span of time, AKS with the brand Yuvdhi Apparels under its fold has been one of the biggest fashion e-tail brand firms in the country and shipping products pan India, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company was already selling its products through top online fashion stores like Myntra, Jabong, and Flipkart and now the company is also serving through its website- www.aksclothings.com . To scale up the offline penetration via shop-in-shop and B2B modules recently the company opened two offline stores in Nagaland and is aggressively working towards opening at least 20 stores pan India by mid-2019. AKS is also part of Myntra’s Brand Acceleration Programme.

On this achievement, Nidhi Yadav, Founder, and Creative Head, AKS Clothings, said, “It’s a moment of great pride for the entire team of AKS Clothings. Crossing the Rs 100 crore revenue without any external funding and being profitable all through the journey is indeed a great achievement which wouldn’t be achieved without the support of our creative and hard-working team.”