Pacific India to introduce three new malls

Pacific India, which operates 3 shopping malls in India, grew in double digits in 2018 and is looking forward to further growth in 2019.

Elaborating the same, Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific India says, “In 2019, you will see a new centre from us in Dwarka and that should workout very well for us and we have already signed some fantastic brands there like PVR and Lifestyle and we have a great foodcourt. So all of that put together, the new centre should be fantastic.”

Pacific India has bagged this project from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to develop a shopping mall and multi-level car parking at Dwarka in the national capital with an investment of about Rs 100 crore.

Bansal states the total project cost of this metro mall would be Rs 90-100 crore and the same would be funded through internal accruals.

The company will develop a total of 4.5 lakh sq ft area, including a shopping mall of 3 lakh sq ft of leasable area and a multi-level parking, having capacity of 600-700 cars.

“We are gearing up for a launch of our Dwarka centre by mid-August 2019,” reveals Bansal.

In terms of brands, Dwarka is more of a mid-level shopping centre and houses brands like PVR, Lifestyle, Max, Big Bazaar, Iconic, Louise Phillippe, BIBA, Rangriti, W, Aurelia, Madame, Mustard, Miniso, Zivame, Nykaa on Trend, Kama Ayurveda, Woodland, New U, Skechers, Nike, Bluestone, Perfection House, D’ Shoe Lounge, Feetoes, Looks Salon, Hamley’s, Mothercare, etc. just to name a few.

Pacific Netaji Subhash Place

Pacific had bagged another project from the DMRC where it is developing a 2.5 lakh sq ft shopping mall and a multi-level car parking with a capacity of 600 cars at Netaji Subhash Place metro station.

“The mall will spread across 5 floors and will have the best of national and international brands along with a international level food court. It will also have a 1,700-seater, 9-screen multiplex from Cinepolis,” asserts Bansal.

An under-construction mall will be ready to be launched in mid-2020.

Pacific NIT, Faridabad

Pacific NIT, Faridabad, is the 6th Shopping Centre from the kitty of Pacific Group and it is developed in collaboration with the Haryana State Transport Corporation.

According to Bansal, “3.50 lakh sq.ft mall will cater to the entire city of Faridabad, Haryana having a population of over 2 million. The mall being built with some of the best facilities will be a welcome change for the city shoppers to come and shop for their most loved national and international brands available in the country today and looking to enter the country in the next couple of years.”

“A large hypermarket, a departmental anchor, fashion anchors, family entertainment centre, restaurants and a large food court called ‘SALT’ will be some of the attractions of the mall,” he adds.

It will also provide a world-class experience of watching movies to the cinemagoers with a 8-screen, 800-seater multiplex by PVR.

“The mall is scheduled to be launched by mid 2021,” states Bansal.

Pacific Tagore Garden

Pacific Tagore Garden will be completing its 9 years of operations in next one year.

“We are looking at a lot of brand churn in Pacific Tagore Garden. A lot of new national and international brands will be introduced,” concludes Bansal.