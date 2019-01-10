Barcelos to introduce new brand, Rassasy By Barcelos

South African restaurants chain Barcelos is planning to introduce a new brand Rassasy By Barcelos along with expanding Barcelos in QSR format.

According to Rohit Malhotra, Business Head- India Operations, Barcelos India, “In 2019, we are planning to open 10-12 more outlets of Barcelos and we will also be introducing a new brand Rassasy By Barcelos serving American and European cuisines.”

The brand is planning to restrict Barcelos only to the foodcourts. And in continuation to that a few of the Barcelos will be converted into Rassasy By Barcelos.

“We will be opening 3-4 new outlets of the new brand. We have allocated Rs 20-25 crore for opening, marketing and promoting the brand,” reveals Malhotra.

The first outlet of Rassasy By Barcelos will be opening in JW Marriott, Sahar, Mumbai. The average size of the outlet will be around 2,000- 3,000 sq.ft.

“We are targeting Tier I and Metro cities for the new brand,” states Malhotra.

When asked about the business model the brand follows in India, Malhotra reveals: “All the outlets are franchise owned. Barcelos works through franchise model in India.”

In 2018, the brand opened 4 new outlets – one each in Chennai and Lucknow and two in Mumbai.

Barcelos started operations in 1993 in Pretoria in South Africa. The company is present in 22 countries.