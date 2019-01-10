LOTS Wholesale Solutions expands footprint with its third store in India

LOTS Wholesale Solutions, a part of the US$ 50 billion Charoen Pokphand Group and a wholly owned subsidiary of Siam Makro Public Company Limited from Thailand, has unveiled its third wholesale distribution centre in India at Ithum, Sector 62, Noida.

In 2018, the company inaugurated their stores at Netaji Subhash Place and Akshardham. The three stores, opened within a span of seven months, will cater to a total of 1,40,000 registered customers in Delhi NCR.

LOTS Wholesale Solutions store in Noida is the first step towards the company’s commitment of investing Rs 250 crore in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The expansion plan will witness the opening of more stores in the state in the coming years.

The new store in Noida is spread over an area of 50,000 sq.ft. and will provide its customers with more than 5,500 assorted products in food and non-food categories. It will cater to over 40,000 business customers with a diverse clientele including kiranas, hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), corporates, MSMEs and institutions such as government agencies, educational institutes and hospitals from the catchment area.

In addition to the announcement of its third store, LOTS Wholesale Solutions also launched its own brands Basic Plus and PlusMo with an aim to provide best quality products at economical prices. The first two product categories introduced under these brands are bakery items and home-cleaning.

Talking about the launch of the third store in India, Tanit Chearavanont, Managing Director, LOTS Wholesale Solutions said, ‘Following our values of victory, we have outperformed ourselves and unveiled the third store within a span of seven months. As promised, we delivered our two stores in 2018. Uttar Pradesh was an obvious choice for expansion after Delhi NCR, owing to the proximity to the enormous market opportunity in the state. It fits well within our cluster strategy for the business in India. Aided by government support, we aim to establish an environment of mutual growth for farmers, traders and our business in the state. We will work directly with them to establish a strong supply chain and demand for their products.’

Featuring specially curated assortments for its members, delivery services, e-commerce, credit facility etc, LOTS Wholesale Solutions is a one-stop shop for all its customer needs.