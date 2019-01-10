Online Marketplaces: Delivering fashion to the discerning masses

The online fashion space in India is positively buzzing with private labels or brand partnerships. Recently, heritage American denim brand, Wrangler collaborated with Indian e-commerce giant, Flipkart to launch an exclusive sub-brand called Wrangler 20X. Myntra also launched its in-house plus size apparel brand, Sztori as well as House of Pataudi, an ethnic wear brand co-owned by Myntra, Exceed Entertainment and Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Addressing Consumer Demand

Wrangler 20X is targeted at the digitally-savvy youth who increasingly shop for fashion online and are seeking the perfect mix of trend and value. Gen Z are increasingly brand-aware and aspire to own brands with flaunt appeal. The denim brand aims to give them a brand that they would be proud to wear at prices they can afford.

Known for democratising fashion across segments, the launch of both Sztori and House of Pataudi enables Myntra to go a step further and include profiles into the ambit of ‘fashion for all’. It champions inclusivity in fashion, evaluating and emphasising greater attention to styles, trends, designs, fit and fabric for plus sized apparel and fashion conscious consumers, in order to bring out the personality of the person wearing it.

Sztori has been especially designed to suit a larger range of body shapes and sizes. It is essentially a designer wear in the plus size category, offering consumers the perfect fit and multiple style options. The apparel is made to suit plus size body types rather than prove to be a mere extension in size on existing profiles, thus breaking the existing age-old norm in the Indian market.

Manohar Kamath, CXO and Head, Myntra Fashion Brands, says, “We are extremely delighted to announce the addition of Sztori to our portfolio of private brands. Plus size clothing is in great demand and it was time we offered something substantial in the category, opening up more avenues and possibilities for our customers.”

The brand offers a range of products for men and women, including, tees, denims, tops, dresses and more in L to XXXXL (Large to 4 times Large) sizes. Shoppers can choose from over 225 styles and designs at prices ranging from Rs 799-Rs 1,999.

Myntra identified a space opportunity in this segment and set out to design and develop merchandise under a new brand to cater to the category and make wearers look fashionable with multiple style options at affordable prices and opening new avenues in the industry.

‘House of Pataudi’ is a lifestyle brand for men and women that delivers fine taste and refinement to the discerning and the fashion conscious. Each piece not only exudes style but also narrates the rich story and history of the Pataudi heritage. The collection comprises traditional Indian wear, conceptualised inthe form of Rozana, every day wear with a contemporary ethnic touch; Jashn, festive finery with a regal charm; Riwayat, bespoke splendour for the classic Indian wedding; and a Special Edition, comprising collections inspired by the Pataudi trousseau.

The range includes kurtas, sherwanis and Nehru jackets for men and kurta sets, lehengas and dresses for women. Products from House of Pataudi will be available exclusively on Myntra and Jabong, across a price range of Rs 1,500-Rs 15,000 for men and Rs ,000-Rs 20,000 for women. The brand’s design team has worked closely with Saif Ali Khan; inspired by his own personal style statement and has designed and perfected the line, modelling it on the Pataudi lineage and contemporary fashion preferences, to make it relatable for the modern fashion shopper. House of Pataudi is focused on changing the perception about ethnic dressing being limited only to festivals and occasions and bringing it back to everyday wear.

Tapping the Market

“Research estimates that the plus size segment will account for US$ 5 to 6 billion in the US$40 billion Indian online fashion apparel market, by 2020, which is approximately 10 to 12 percent of the overall market, making it an important proposition,” shares Manohar Kamath.

Flipkart’s has aggressive plans to grow the fashion business and this maps well with Wrangler’s vision of meeting the needs of the young, online shopper. “We are delighted to partner with

Flipkart on the launch of Wrangler 20X. The brand will be available exclusively on Flipkart and is designed for young, trend-aware digital citizens who aspire to buy Wrangler but are also looking for a more affordable value proposition. We look forward to working with Flipkart to make this a successful sub-brand of Wrangler,” comments Krishna Dorai, General Manager, Wrangler.

Rishi Vasudev, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion says, “Men’s fashion is one of our fastest growing categories, where we have witnessed a 75 percent Y-o-Y growth, within which denims is one of the most successful categories. Crafted basis an understanding of what fashion shoppers are looking for, we are excited to launch Wrangler 20X, a denim-wear brand, from the house of Wrangler, exclusively on Flipkart Fashion. The range is specifically designed to off er the latest in fashion to the style conscious young men looking for the best in the value branded segment and we are sure, this range will be a massive hit, while it strengthens our men’s portfolio.”

The Wrangler 20X collection features attractive style elements such as PU detailing on the pockets and belt loops, the shirts embrace printed designs with yarn-dyed fabrics and the tees receive a fresh colourful graphic spin. The sub-brand is currently available only for men.

Ananth Narayanan, Ex-CEO, Myntra- Jabong, said, “We are clearly focused on a strong customer proposition and currently there is a huge gap in brand offerings in the ethnic wear space, especially for men. House of Pataudi is an ideal fit, being rich on tradition, heritage, design, and offers customers a slice of the world that we believe is lost, at price points that are highly affordable.”