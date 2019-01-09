Home International News Kutchina opens second store in Nepal

Kutchina opens second store in Nepal

has opened its second store in Kathmandu spanning across 500 sq.ft.

At present, the brand has 20 stores in India and 2 in Nepal

Targeting middle and higher income group customers, the store offers complete kitchen solutions including entire range of big appliances and modular kitchen.

Look and feel of the store is a mixture of Kutchina’s modern concept with a traditional touch of Nepal’s rich culture. The walls of the store are given a look of Brick Mounting which resembles traditional houses of Nepal and adds that wow factor to the store. Designed by in-house designers, the store highlights all the elements of the products with the use of LED and Track lights.

At present, the brand has 20 stores in India and 2 in Nepal.

