Silas Paul, CEO, Miraj Group (Retail Division)

Silas Paul is the CEO of Miraj Group (Retail Division) and his current role is to focus on the expansion of 3 formats of the group – Supermarket, Hypermarket and Apparel stores.

The brand had put together an aggressive expansion plan to set footprints across the country through formats of supermarkets hypermarkets, apparel stores.

He is accountable for expanding business, managing PNL of existing stores, resource planning, geography profiling, contract finalising and various other activities pertaining towards initial organization setup.

Prior to this, he was associated with brands like Future Group, Hiranandani Retail and Shoppers Stop.

He holds a post-graduation degree from Madurai Kamaraj University along with certificates from IIM Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Technology & Management.