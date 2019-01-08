Carlton London launches its first store in Mumbai

Carlton London, the leading fashion footwear and accessory brand has launched its first store in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla.

After running nine stores successfully in the Northern region including Delhi NCR and Punjab, the tenth store in Mumbai marks the expansion of the brand in the Western region of the country. Spread across an area of 1,200 sq.ft., the new Carlton London store is extremely spacious and offers a complete range of fashion footwear along with an exclusive collection of accessories.

The store displays a wide range of footwear from party collection, work-wear and ballerinas to premium collection for men. Being one of the fastest growing fashion and accessory brand, Carlton London aims to target consumers across the country. The brand thrives at its philosophy of providing highest quality designs to the customers, which are at par with the international standards. Their diversified product line offers comfortable fashion which creates a mark of luxury while being affordable. Having established itself as one of the key players in the footwear industry, the brand caters to various age groups and target audience.

Commenting on the store launch Carl Virk, Director, Carlton London, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the launch of our first store in Mumbai. Being the fashion capital of India, Mumbai is a key market for us and we aim to expand our retail footprints in various parts of the country. We always work towards providing fresh and innovative designs to our customers and keep our collection in sync with the global runway trends.”

“Like our other stores, the theme of the new store is inspired by rich British architecture. With a minimalistic approach, the store has soft and subtle lighting with elegant couches and fancy mirrors,” he added.