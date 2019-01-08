Fonterra Future Dairy appoints Ishmeet Singh CEO

Fonterra Future Dairy Pvt Ltd, a new joint venture between global dairy nutrition company Fonterra Co-operative Group and new age FMCG company Future Consumer Limited, announced the appointment of Ishmeet Singh as its CEO, effective from January 7, 2019.

Singh, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of profitable growth and business expansion, joins the business to deliver its ambition to bring high value and innovative dairy products to Indian consumers.

Singh was a member, Western Region Committee (WRC) of the American Chamber of Commerce. He is a physics graduate, and has a Master’s in Management Studies from Mumbai’s Sydenham Institute.

Singh says, “Over the next seven years dairy consumption is set to increase by 82 billion litres – seven times the forecasted growth for China. I feel extremely privileged to be able to lead this new opportunity as we look to bring an enhanced dairy experience to Indian consumers. I firmly believe through Fonterra Future Dairy we have a huge opportunity to challenge and change the market, combining Fonterra’s global dairy innovation, manufacturing and nutrition expertise with Future Group’s leadership in retail and distribution expertise and infrastructure.”

Leading the growth and expansion of some of the world’s largest, trusted flagship brands in the Indian market, is familiar territory to Singh, having worked over the last 25 years at top multinational and FMCG companies such as Mattel, Vodafone, Hindustan Unilever, and Coca-Cola.

Most recently, he led the business at Mattel, largest toy manufacturer in the world, as its Country Manager for India and the SAARC region. Previously, he held the role of Business Head at Vodafone India for over 5 years, leading remarkable revenue growth and retail expansion in many circles including Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Managing Director Future Consumer Limited and Board Member of Fonterra Future Dairy, Ashni Biyani says, “We’re delighted to have someone of Ishmeet’s calibre to lead the business. As a sales and marketing professional at heart, we see him being instrumental in helping us build a brand that Indians love.”

Fonterra’s Managing Director of Sri Lanka and the Indian Subcontinent, Chairman of Fonterra Future Dairy, Sunil Sethi said, “As our exciting growth phase picks up steam, it is critical that people with the right experience, values and drive are in place to steer the business forward. We are in the process of putting together a first-class team to build a fantastic legacy for the business. Through the ambition we have set, we believe the learning experience and possibilities here at Fonterra Future Dairy are limitless. Ishmeet is a proven and highly accomplished professional with a passion for leading teams to transformative success and growth. With his vision and deep personal commitment to society, we are confident that he will bring immense value in delivering on our ambition.”