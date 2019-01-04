Packaging Innovation: Future Consumer Ltd introduces braille friendly products on World Braille Day

Future Consumer Limited (FCL) has launched braille friendly packaging for their body wash brand, ThinkSkin with Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team on World Braille Day.

Priced at the rate of a soap, ThinkSkin is a contemporary body wash brand that aims to upgrade customers from using soap to body wash. The launch of braille packaging is in line with the company’s vision of representing FMCG 2.0 industry and empowering the consumer experience.

Challenging soaps, ThinkSkin is influencing the bathing ritual by offering trendy bath products like exotic body washes at an affordable range. Braille enabled ThinkSkin bottles is a new age FMCG 2.0 approach by FCL and is carefully designed for easy access and recognition of the bottle for the visually impaired.

The new range was unveiled through a special campaign featuring Ajay Kumar Reddy, Captain of Indian Men’s Blind Cricket Team highlighting the importance of the sense of touch. While, the sense of touch is used by everyone for various purposes there are some who depend only on their sense of touch this forms the core thought of the campaign.

Speaking about introducing innovative packaging, Ashni Biyani, Managing Director, Future Consumer Limited, says, “As a FMCG 2.0 company, we offer innovative products that make life easier for our consumers. Braille packaging is a small step towards assisting the visual impaired in their daily routine. As a brand ThinkSkin empowers consumers to upgrade to body wash at the price of the soap. We will soon introduce never seen before innovation in product and packaging that will take consumer experience to the next level.”

Sharing his views, Keshav Biyani, Head – Home and Personal Care, Future Consumer Limited says, “Advancements in technology gives us an opportunity to experiment not only with the core product but also with the packaging. Braille friendly products is just the tip of the iceberg. In the months to come consumers will experience products that will have a unique differentiation from what is currently available in the market.”

Staying in line with its inclusive approach, FCL will soon be launching more braille friendly products in various other categories like spices, sauces and multiple home care products. Crafted for the visually impaired, Braille Packaged body washes will be available at Big Bazaar, Big Bazaar GenNXT, Nilgiris, Heritage and Easyday stores in the country.