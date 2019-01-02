Rahul Singh, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café

Professional turned entrepreneur, Rahul Singh is the Founder & CEO of The Beer Café, India’s favorite beer chain.

With multiple awards like; Images Coca Cola Golden Spoon Award, India Restaurant Congress Award, Times Nightlife Award and ET Now Business and Service Excellence Award, the consumer and industry has recognized this startup as a blockbuster.

Singh is the recipient of the TiECON 2010 Entrepreneurial Award for Excellence and holds the position of the Honorary Secretary for the NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India). He was also bestowed with the Prestigious Entrepreneur India 2015 Award in F&B services.

Before he started The Beer Café, Singh was CEO, Greg Norman Collection India from 2007-09. In that role he spearheaded the brand’s operations involving sales, marketing and manufacturing.

Prior to 2007, he was the Executive Director at Reebok India for 8 years and was a part of their leadership team, also setup a robust sourcing base for exports from South Asia.

As a textile engineer, he brings in an analytical approach to each line of enterprise that he gets into. He has undergone training in draught beer technology at Micromatic Institute in Florida, USA.